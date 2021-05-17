Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope to find everyone in good spirits and having a positive and productive week. We are busy celebrating National Nursing Home Week, and we can’t wait to tell you all about it. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. We enjoy every moment that we spend with God. Monday afternoon, we enjoyed coming together in the sunroom and trying out our new snow cone machine. We had grape, blue raspberry, cherry, and cotton candy flavors. Cotton candy was trendy that day.
Tuesday, we began the morning by getting our blood pumping with hallway exercise and music. It is a challenge for our residents, but they always accept the challenge and push to the finish line. Tuesday afternoon, we enjoyed a game of brainteasers. Our topic was OUTDOORS, and the list went on and on. Wednesday morning, we had hallway devotionals and prayer. Our topic was “Don’t Assume, Ask God”.
Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Hester drew a huge crowd as he played tunes on the piano in the sunroom. Thursday morning, we took caution as minds were at work during a game of hangman. Ms. Wages was our top winner for the game.
Thursday afternoon, we enjoyed a movie, popcorn, and coke. We watched The Tooth fairy, starring THE ROCK. What a time we had! Friday was manicure day. We had a great time socializing with one another and watching The Price Is Right. Friday afternoon, we enjoyed MUFFINS WITH MOMS in honor of our mothers. We had a variety of muffins along with tea and lemonade. Each mother was given a Mother’s Day card made by our activities staff.
Saturday morning, mother’s day packets were passed out. The packets included several mother’s day poems and word search and word scramble.
Sunday, devotional sheets were passed out to the residents. We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook.
Indoor visits are taking place. Be sure to call and schedule an appointment to see your loved ones or if you have any questions regarding visitations. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote:
“Every day may not be good…. but there is something good in every day.”
-Alice Morse Earle