Hello from our Sunshine Family to Your Family,
"Rain Rain Go Away" is our chant around here! We are ready for it to cool off and stop raining so we can go outside and enjoy the sunshine again. We have also been enjoying our hummingbirds coming by for a drink and flying around the patio. We kept having problems with ants getting into our hummingbird feeders and the hummingbirds would not drink the juice. Ms. Shelton said that she had heard of putting Vaseline around the base of the stand and near the hummingbird feed top and the ants would slide off and not be able to get to it. We put the theory to test Friday afternoon and wouldn’t you know it that it worked. Monday morning July 15 we had 6 hummingbirds fighting over the feeders.
This the past week has been filled with excitement and lots of things happening. Monday we played bingo, had devotion, and this past week we have started exercising while listening to songs of the 50s and 60s. Monday afternoon we enjoyed some snow cones in the sunroom. Cotton candy happens to be a fan favorite for many residents. Tuesday we played a game called "Dump it on your neighbor". Stephanie from homecare hospice allowed us to borrow the game and it was a success. Everyone gets in a circle and they all hold a piece of the colorful parachute. Several colorful plastic balls are dumped in the middle and they all shake the parachute and try to get all the balls to dump over on the person next to them. Many smiles and laughs were heard and seen from down the hallway. The afternoon consisted of tic-tac-toe and Canaan Apostolic Church came and sang for us. Wednesday was charades in the lobby which is always a fun game. This game allows many people to play and everyone gets the chance to guess. The the afternoon was filled with singing in the lobby provided by Mrs. Sue Harrison. We sure love and appreciate her taking the time out of her day to bless us. After she left Cindy read short stories to some people in the lobby. Thursday was actually a day that was nice enough to sit out on the patio and that is exactly what we did. It was not too hot and a nice breeze was blowing. We played dollar bingo in the sunroom after lunch and Mr. Fud referred to this game as "Big Buck Bingo". After bingo, Mr. Jerry Horton provided a great message preaching to the residents. Friday we sat on the patio for a short time before it got too hot and the afternoon we painted fingernails and the men socialized with each other and some people looked at magazines.
The weekend was an explosive one as we were excited to host Leo Mask and the County Mounties band in the lobby. They drew a large crowd and people were smiling, dancing, laughing, and singing right along with the music. Mr. Elton Johnson even requested a song and they sang the song to his likings. Mr. Stokes had the honor of slow dancing with a visitor and Mr. Clara Wages along with some staff members danced and had a great time. Mrs. King stated this was the music she was raised up listening to. Not only did they get to listen to the band play, but they also enjoyed cups of vanilla ice cream provided by Sunshine Healthcare. Thank you to the CNAs who helped me and Thank you to all who had a part in making this day a memorable evening for our people.
Sunday might have been rainy and gloomy but we enjoyed Sunday School anyways.
Quote for the week:
"You don't stop having fun when you get old, you get old when you stop having fun!" -Ritu Ghatourey