Hello again from all of us here at Sunshine!
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around here. We have the tree up and all the beautiful ornaments all over it and Christmas balls up and down the hallways. We are trying to enjoy Christmas a little longer so we went ahead and pulled the Christmas stuff out. The cold weather also is giving us a Christmas vibe and as long as we stay inside where it is warm, then bring on Christmas time!
The past week was fun and filled with many different activities and I am going to share them with you now. Monday we played bingo and a new game we tried called Family Feud. We had two different teams and the competition was heated and we all had a good laugh from the game.
Monday afternoon, since it was Veteran’s Day we recognized our three veterans in the building with a certificate of recognition and a fresh fruit dessert that I made.
Tuesday morning we painted turkey canvases, played tic-tac-toe, and drank hot chocolate in the afternoon to warm up. Wednesday played noodling around, the sunshine choir practiced their songs, and Mrs. Sue Harrison sang in the sunroom. Thursday we played mind twister questions with the group in the sunroom, played bingo, and Mr. Jerry Horton preached a word from the bible for us. Friday was manicure day and in the afternoon while I was painting nails in resident’s rooms, Stephanie came by and they painted pumpkin canvases. Stephanie stated, “Everyone is an artist, you just have to find that talent and use it.”
The weekend consisted of Pontotoc Apostolic Church who came by Saturday afternoon for devotion, preaching and singing. Sunday we enjoyed Sunday school, McGregor Chapel, Horton Memorial Church, and Highway 15 Church of Christ. Thank you to each and every individual who took the time out to make our week and weekend fun. You are loved and appreciated!
If your church or school group is wanting to come by and sing Christmas carols or does some form of Christmas entertainment, you can contact me at 489-1189! The weekends are filling up and we are looking forward to a busy month!
Also, it is flu and germ season, therefore if you are feeling sick, been sick, or been around someone who is sick please do not come to visit. We are trying to keep everyone well and keep the germs down to a bare minimum. Also, if you do visit, please use germ-x!
Today’s Quote:
“Don’t start your day with the broken pieces of yesterday. Every morning we wake up is the first day of the rest of our life.” -Unknown