We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. We hope that everyone is staying warm and cozy during these extremely cold temperatures. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Loving God With Your Words.” Monday afternoon, the ice cream truck roamed the halls and brought about many sweet smiles.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. It didn’t take much time at all to work up a good sweat. Tuesday afternoon, we had our monthly resident council meeting, and it was a success.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Adopting An Attitude of Gratitude.” Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed watching the movie, Footloose, while eating popcorn and having a coke.
Thursday, we began our day with one of our favorite activities, noodling around. Not only is this much fun, but it is also a great workout. Later that day, we played a challenging game of hangman. The game got so intense, we had to have a tie-breaker puzzle.
Friday we spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face.
Saturday morning, we enjoyed a game of prize bingo with Sarah. Everyone was happy and satisfied with the prizes they won.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. Visitations are taking place. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Happy New Year to all!!
Today’s Quote of the Day
“Happiness and moral duty are inseparably connected.” -George Washington