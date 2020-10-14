Hello from our Sunshine family to your family…
We hope that you all have had a wonderful week and weekend! We are enjoying our days as well to the best of our ability. We cannot wait to see all of our families but until then, just know we are doing well. Sunshine Staff members are taking awesome care of everyone and Kayla and I are keeping everyone busy and engaged. Now I am going to take you through our past week and share all the adventures we had together.
Monday was a short devotional in the morning time followed by brain teasers and the ice cream truck in the afternoon. Tuesday we played noodling around in honor of National Noodle Day and Mrs. Janet sang while Mr. Hester played the piano. Overall it was a great day filled with laughter and smiles. Wednesday morning we had our longer devotional and prayer. We also opened with discussion and prayer requests. Wednesday afternoon Stephanie Nichols and Homecare Hospice provided pizza, drinks, and puff corn for the facility to enjoy. We had a football bash and several staff members, as well as residents dressed in their favorite football attire. Thursday morning we painted fingernails and in the afternoon we all went to the Sunshine Drive-In for a movie and popcorn. Friday morning, we celebrated with music, dancing, sausage balls, and orange/apple juice to bring in the weekend the right way! Saturday Kayla played quarter tic-tac-toe and Sunday was our devotional day. The winner of the Sunday Salutation for the week was Ms. Carolyn Lackey and she chose Ms. Clara Wages as her friend to eat with her.
We have started outside visitations with the residents and it is going well so far. We are still requiring that everyone who visits must wear a mask including the resident. No children under the age of 12 years old. Only 2 family guests per visit. The visit is for 30-minute time slots. If you would like to schedule a visit you may call or text Presley Palmer at 662-419-9138 Monday through Friday 8:00 AM-4:30 PM.
Congratulations to Janet Ausburn on being our employee of the quarter!
Today’s Quote:
“The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” –Mark Twain
Krissy Gadd & Kayla Williams signing out until next week!