Hello from our Sunshine family to your family…
“Give thanks for each new morning with its light for rest and shelter of the night. For health and food for love and friends for EVERYTHING thy goodness sends.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson
Happy Thanksgiving from our family to your family! Even though things are different this year the joy and thankfulness you share should be just as great, if not greater. We could always have things so much worse than we do.
Monday we played marble hunt and in the afternoon we made a hanging scarecrow craft. Tuesday we played candy tic-tac-toe, hangman, and the ice cream truck brought by ice cream. Wednesday was Mickey Mouse’s 91st birthday and in honor of that the ice cream truck delivered Mickey Mouse themed ice cream. Wednesday Kayla gave our weekly devotional and the afternoon we played brain teasers. The category we used this week was things you would want for Christmas. Thursday we played noodling around and got our bodies moving. Friday we painted manicures and the ice cream truck delivered ice cream again. Saturday Kayla came and played dollar bingo with everyone who wanted to play. Sunday was our Sunday school lesson and the Sunday Salutation dinner. Ms. Lyna Branch was chosen and she picked Ms. Bessie Grisham to eat with her!
Fun Thanksgiving Facts:
The Presidential pardon of a turkey became a tradition in 1947 by President Truman.
The heaviest recorded turkey was 86 pounds.
Thanksgiving became a national holiday in 1863.
Ben Franklin wanted the turkey to replace the eagle as the national bird.
The first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade was held in 1924.
Male turkeys are called Toms.
Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving too, just in October.