Hello from our Sunshine Family to Your Family,
We hope everyone is having a great summer and staying cool in this heat. We are staying busy and finding lots of summertime activities to get into.
Monday morning we played bingo and that afternoon we went outside on the patio for a short time and watched it sprinkle from underneath the awning. We also watched our hummingbirds fight over their feeders. If we have counted correctly we have between 6 and 7 hummingbirds who frequently visit us. When then came inside to listen to JW bible study at 2 p.m. and enjoyed that. Tuesday we played tic-tac-toe and listened to Mr. Fud, from Homecare Hospice, sing hymnals and give a devotional. Wednesday we read funny short stories had a visit from Simba and Jordan, and later that afternoon the Sunshine Choir practiced in the lobby. A resident's friend came by for a visit and stated: "That choir sure can sing and they all looked so happy as well." To us, that means a lot when we have just started and still figuring things out and people are already bragging on us. Thursday we played one of our favorite games called noodling around and the afternoon consisted of Bingo and making homemade vanilla and strawberry ice cream with a real ice cream maker. Bringing back memories and opening up avenues of conversions is what it is all about. Friday we cleaned, bagged, and sold about 500 EARS OF CORN that was donated to the facility. Did I mention 500 ears of corn? We talked, laughed, and reminisced on corn and working in the field and helping momma put away the corn. Ms. Clara Wages stated "I have not had this much fun working in a long time. I love feeling useful and helpful." We enjoyed this activity together very much and are looking forward to cooking and eating our corn very soon. We took donations up for the corn and ended up with $30 for the activities fund.
The weekend was heavily entertaining with Pontotoc Apostolic Church and Hurricane Baptist Church on Saturday. Sunday was Sunday school, McGregor Chapel, Horton Memorial Church, and Highway 15 Church of Christ who blessed us with singing, devotion, preaching, and volunteering their time. Thank you all so very much for all the hard work and dedication you give to us here at Sunshine.
Quote of the week:
"Have you ever wondered how some of the worst things that happen in your life turn out to be some of the best experiences you've ever had?"
-Dean Pennicott