Hello from our Sunshine Family to Your Family,
Well summer is almost over and it's time for the children to go back to school but we are still holding on to our summer for as long as we can. We still enjoy the warm sunshine and eating summer foods such as ice cream and snow cones.
Monday we played bingo, had resident's council and point sale. This month there were many residents with lots of points and they all had the opportunity to "buy" lots of nice things for themselves or their family members.
Tuesday we were supposed to play noodling around but instead decided to go outside and sit in the warm sunshine. "Mr. Finley will tell you that sunshine is the best medication for the knees and better than any medicine you can buy." He along with all the other residents enjoys sitting outside watching the cars pass by. If you happen to drive by and see us sitting outside, give us a big honk and we will be sure to give you a wave back.
Tuesday afternoon we played tic-tac-toe and after that, we did our favorite concoction which was cotton candy dropped in a glass of sprite. Some people had never heard of this and decided to try it as well. We had lots of people smile and tell us the drink was delicious!
Wednesday we enjoyed brain teasers on the patio, once again soaking up as much sunshine as we can and the residents make the decision to go outside. Wednesday afternoon we listened to the Sunshine choir sing in the lobby and the songs and the singing is getting better and better each week they practice. Thursday was brain teasers, bingo and then we tried a new game called "Name that song". The residents loved that game and after guessing the songs they decided to tell Cindy the songs they would like to hear and for about an hour they just sat and listened to old music. Overall it was a fun and interesting afternoon full of reminiscing and bringing back memories. Friday was manicures, cards, dominoes, and coloring morning and afternoon in the sunroom.
Saturday consisted of a Birthday party with Cathy Swanson to celebrate our August birthdays. Sunday was Sunday school and Usher Valley Male Choir. Thank you for all you do for Sunshine!
Happy August Birthday to Annie Warren (2), Mayrene Harrington (3), Carolyn Lackey (7), Emogene Otts (13), Clara Shelton (13), Sally Franklin (16), Ruby Crosby (21), Betty Mallette (25), Ruby Hankins (25), and Clara Wages (30). We hope it is the best one yet!
Quote of the week:
" There is always time for a smile, a hug or a compliment. The direct or indirect impact can be enormous."
Rachel Flexman