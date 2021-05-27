Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. Temperatures are finally starting to warm up and we are so excited. We are looking forward to spending more time on the patio. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began our morning with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Perfect in Christ.” It was a refreshing lesson for us. Monday afternoon, the ice cream truck roamed the halls and brought smiles to many faces.
Tuesday, We began the morning by getting our blood pumping with hallway exercise and music. Tuesday afternoon, we enjoyed the game Let’s Make a Deal in the sunroom. Many of the residents chose the big deal of the day.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “God Has Greater Things In Store for You.” Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed a fun game of brainteasers. This is one of the resident’s favorite activities.
Thursday, we began the morning by getting out on the patio to soak up some sunshine and enjoy the breeze. Mrs. Clara Wages stated, “I could sit out here in my shorts with my puppy dog all day every day.” Thursday afternoon, we enjoyed songs of praise sung by our sweet nurse Janet Ausburn. She always has an uplifting spirit.
Friday was manicure day. The ladies filled the sunroom to get pampered and enjoyed socializing with one another. Pink was the popular color for that day. Friday afternoon, we settled down by listening to Mr. Hester play calming tunes on the piano. This is another one of the resident’s favorites.
Saturday morning, fun packets were handed out to residents. The packet included word search, word scramble, coloring pages, pattern sheets, and crossword puzzles. This surely keeps them busy on a laid-back Saturday.
Sunday, devotional sheets were passed out to the residents. We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Indoor visits are taking place. Be sure to call and schedule an appointment to see your loved ones or if you have any questions regarding visitations. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote:
“To live a creative life, we must lose the fear of being wrong.”
-Joseph Chilton Pierce