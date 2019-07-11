Hello from Sunshine,
We hope everyone had a safe and blessed 4th of July!
Monday morning as always we started out with our daily morning devotion in the sunroom. Residents enjoy this daily morning activity to get their day started. After the devotion, we played snack bingo. Evening activity we played bottle ball… The starblazers vs Red Warriors. Congrats to the starblazers for being the winners.
Tuesday residents met in the dining room for our monthly penny auction. They have so much fun bidding on items. Certain things they enjoy so much that they cash in all their pennies and say "ALL IN" and they automatically get that item. They look forward to this big day each month. Afternoon activities we played were tic-tac-toe and then we did a puffy paint craft where we painted watermelons. This reminded them of a summer day, 4th of July, and all the watermelons we share out on the patio during the summer season. It is never too hot for a nice cold watermelon on the patio.
Wednesday we celebrated Independence Day. Staff and Residents dressed in red, white, and blue just to celebrate the 4th of July! Our building was lit up with these festive colors. During the morning we had an awesome time on the patio having a water gun fight! There was so many laughs and fun times with each other. The event showed some competitive sides of residents and also pulled some people out of their shells and shyness. Thank You so much to our Dietary department for all the hard work and preparing our delicious meal for us. David Horn, our administrator, also grilled our hamburgers and hot dogs for us. Thank you to each one who took part in making our 4th of July Celebration all it could be! In the afternoon we enjoyed our regular visit with Simba and Miss Jordan. Mrs. Lajuanna Harrison came and played the piano and we enjoyed listening to patriotic music and singing along. After she left our Sunshine Choir practiced on their songs again. Thursday the residents enjoyed sitting outside on the patio and the afternoon was a slower one with watching television in the lobby. Friday we had our weekly manicure day and we spent the afternoon playing bingo and visiting with each other in the sunroom. Overall it was a great week and we enjoyed getting to spend time with family and friends as well as our peers.
The the weekend consisted of a birthday party with Mrs. Cathy Swanson and the Highway 15 Church of Christ celebrating our July birthdays. Sunday was Sunday school and the Usher Valley Male Choir sang for us. Thank you to each and everyone who took the time out to be with us and help make our week what it was!
If you would like to see the pictures from the water gun fight and the decorations for the 4th of July celebration, hop on over to our Facebook page and take a look. Feel free to tag family members and even share pictures with your family!
Quote for the week:
"May we think of Freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right." -Peter Marshall