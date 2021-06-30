Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. The month is quickly coming to an end, and we are excited about starting a new one. Time flies when you are having fun. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday we began our day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “Developing Great Faith.” Monday afternoon, we had such a great time painting little birdhouses. It was great to see all of the different colors that everyone chose. Tuesday, We began the morning by going out on the patio to enjoy the breeze and some sunshine while it was cool. Tuesday afternoon, we had a blast watching Let’s Make a Deal. Residents were not as lucky as the contestants on the show because no one chose the deal of the day. Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was, “The Pain Won’t Last Forever.” This message was just simply a reminder that our storms won’t last always. Wednesday was National Pink Day, and we look for every reason to celebrate. Wednesday afternoon, we decorated the sunroom pink, put on our pink attire, and had a pink party. We also celebrated our CNAS for CNA week because they are the backbone of our facility. We ate pink cupcakes, cookies, wafers, donuts and had pink lemonade. This brought about so many smiles throughout the facility. Thursday, we began the morning with our monthly resident council meeting. This allows residents to voice any concerns or issues that they may have. Thursday afternoon, we enjoyed a fun and challenging game of brainteasers. The category was family, and we had a wide variety of answers. Friday was manicure day. The ladies filled the sunroom Friday to get pampered and enjoyed socializing with one another while watching The Price Is Right. Saturday morning, fact packets were handed out to residents. The packets included events dated back to 1927 to the present-day on what happened on June 26. The packet also included 20 amazing interesting and funny facts no one knew. Sunday, devotional sheets were passed out to the residents.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Indoor visits are taking place. Be sure to call and schedule an appointment to see your loved ones or if you have any questions regarding visitations. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week!
Today’s Quote
“Anxiety does not empty tomorrow of its sorrows, but only empties today of its strength” -Charles Spurgeon
Kayla Williams signing out until next week!