Hello again from all of us here at Sunshine!
Happy Thanksgiving to all those near and far! We hope you have had a great week and had the opportunity to spend some time with those you love the most. We are enjoying life around here and staying busy as usual. We have come to the conclusion that as the days pass by our family connection gets stronger and come to love each other more and more.
On Monday we played bingo and ate pizza. When the residents ask for pizza what happens? Well, of course, they get pizza! We sure did enjoy that warm supreme and pepperoni pizza on a cool Monday afternoon. After the pizza was gone, we listened to the Jehovah's Witness tell a bible study in the lobby. Tuesday afternoon we enjoyed having our friends from Pontotoc Special Education class come and make and paint bird feeders with us. The connections and friendships are beginning to form and certain students want to pair up with their “favorite resident”. These are the friendships we were hoping would happen. We hate seeing them leave us. Tuesday afternoon we played tic-tac-toe, and Mrs. Stephanie from Homecare hospice read us a devotion in the lobby. The sunshine choir practiced a little as well. Wednesday we made a turkey craft and the sunshine choir practiced in the afternoon for our potluck dinner. Thursday we made a Thanksgiving wreath, played bingo, listened to Mr. Jerry Horton read his book, and sang along with Canaan Apostolic Church. Mrs. Mindy, Olivia, Jeremiah, and Mrs. Leslie came by and sang for over an hour and everyone smiled and enjoyed their company. Friday we painted fingernails in the morning and the afternoon painted nails in rooms of residents who are unable to come to us. After painting nails, Mr. Jerry Horton came back for another afternoon of reading his book to us. Thank you to each and every volunteer that visited us this week!
Happy November Birthdays to Elton Johnson (4), Carolyn Wiggs (4), Mary Dellinger (16), Rebecca Lancaster (17), Mary Roye (17), David Chase (22), and last but definitely not least Freddie White (23).
Don't forget, you can check out all the interesting photos I take of our busy days and post them on our Facebook page at Sunshine Healthcare of Pontotoc.
If your church or school group is wanting to come by and sing Christmas carols or do some form of Christmas entertainment, you can contact me at 489-1189! The weekends are filling up and we are looking forward to a busy month!
Also, it is flu and germ season, therefore if you are feeling sick, been sick, or been around someone who is sick please do not come to visit. We are trying to keep everyone well and keep the germs down to a bare minimum. Also, if you do visit, please use germ-x!
Today’s Quote:
“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite days of the year because it reminds us to give thanks and to count our blessings. Suddenly, so many things become so little when we realize how blessed and lucky we are.” –Joyce Giraud