Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare,
We want to start out by saying how blessed and thankful we are at the turnout we had Saturday at our 1st annual Songs of Sunshine Gospel singing. We actually run out of places to sit and people were standing. We had such a wonderful time singing gospel hymns and coming together as a whole. I mentioned to the crowd that we are not a facility with just a group of residents, we are a FAMILY. Thank you, Bro. Troy, Bro. Lee, and Bro. Horton for opening and closing our event with scriptures and prayer. We love each other very much and do everything together. We want to thank each and every person who helped make everything successful. Thank you to our dietary department, we honestly could not have made it without your help. A huge thank you to my partner in crime and my assistant, Cindy McGregor for doing all she does to help me. She had a thought to start a choir and the thought became a reality Saturday. They have worked very hard every week to make this happen. It takes dedication and patience and she definitely portrayed those characteristics. I am so blessed to have such a wonderful person working under me.
Now, let us take a look back at our week at everything that took place. Monday we played bingo, sat outside on the patio in the beautiful sunshine, and JW bible study came by for a visit. Thank you for being consistent and coming twice a month. Tuesday we practiced for our singing, played tic-tac-toe, and watched a movie at 2 pm that was given to us by Mr. Alan Friday. Thank you for the kind gift. Wednesday we made a homemade trail mix on the patio, practiced with the Sunshine Choir and Mrs. Sue Harrison sang and give us a devotion. Thank you for showing up every week and blessing us with your songs and speaking. Thursday we a few residents and I took a trip to WTVA to be on the noon show to speak about our big event. Cindy stayed back and played hangman and sat on the patio. The afternoon consisted of Mr. Jerry Horton preaching for us. Later that afternoon Canaan Apostolic came by and sang to us for an hour. We love hearing the songs you sing and look forward to seeing you twice a month. Friday was manicure day and preparing for our singing.
The weekend consisted of The Sunshine Musical, Sunday school, and The Hudson Family. Thank you to each and every person who volunteered this weekend.
Today’s Quote:
“Being a family means you are part of something wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life. No matter what.” -Unknown