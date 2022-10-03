Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We hope that everyone had a blessed week. We are enjoying the cool mornings and pleasant afternoons. We have had a busy and fun week. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Refuse to Live in Fear ?” Monday afternoon, the ice cream truck roamed the halls delivering smiles and sweet treats.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we celebrated National Chocolate Milk Day by having chocolate milk and cake. We also had our monthly resident council meeting.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Jesus is the Best Kind of Helper.” Wednesday afternoon, we played a game of quarter tic tac toe.
Thursday, we began our day with coffee and conversation while waiting to have devotion with Bro. Fudd. Later that day, we enjoyed the pleasant breeze by socializing on the patio.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, men enjoyed socializing with one another. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, residents took advantage of the pleasant weather by socializing on the patio.
Saturday morning, residents took the morning to relax and enjoy their favorite book/tv show. Later that afternoon, we enjoyed our monthly birthday party for all the birthdays within the month.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. Residents then spent the rest of the day enjoying time with their family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day :
“You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.”
-Maya Angelou
