Hello from our Sunshine Family to Your Family,
Is this cool fall weather we are experiencing early in the mornings this past week? We are enjoying sitting outside on the patio in the cool crisp air and patiently looking for the leaves to change colors. The bulletin boards around here are being decorated with fall decorations and we are getting into a fall atmosphere. The resident talk about how the weather is finally getting cool enough to sit outside on the patio and not burn up or suffocate in the heat.
This week has been a week for the books. I honestly do not believe it could have been much better. We got the chance to experience eating real snow cones from a snow cone truck Monday afternoon. Tiki's Sno-Hut came by and David Horn, the administrator provided the facility (residents and employees) with a snow cone and a topping of their choice. The options were endless and the different flavors made it hard to make a decision. Cindy and I ended up choosing dreamsicle with cream and it was not too sweet and the all-time perfect treat that hit the spot. Tuesday we played tic-tac-toe and enjoyed sitting outside on the patio while the weather was still cool outside. Wednesday we had our monthly resident's council that went really well. Wednesday afternoon watched Dolphin Tale in the lobby and ate popcorn. Thursday had our point sale with lots of interesting things to purchase with their attendance points and many people left with a smile on their face and excited about the things they got. Thursday afternoon we played bingo and the best part about the afternoon was having a pizza party, per the residents request. Everyone has been asking for real pizza for a little while and typically when they ask for something, I do my best to make it happen. We order Pizza Hut pizza and enjoyed having that and sprite and Pepsi in the sunroom. Some people even stated that this was the first time having pizza in almost a year or even the first time in a very long time. It makes me feel accomplished when we do things that make people smile. When you make people smile then, therefore, you are doing something right. Friday we painted nails on the patio and while the women got "dolled" up the men enjoyed watching the cars pass by and the cool air blowing. If you happen to go by and see us sitting outside, give us a wave and a honk. I promise we will smile and wave back at you. Friday afternoon we finished up nails and even painted some nails of residents in their rooms that way everyone gets a chance to feel beautiful. Overall this week has been adventurous and interesting and we have enjoyed spending all the time together with each other.
We are looking forward to what the fall season and September has in store for us!
Happy September Birthday to: Ruth Ward, whose birthday was the first; and Bonnie Hutchins whose birthday will be the seventeenth.
We hope it is the best year ever!
Quote of the week:
" Making one person smile can change the world. Maybe not the whole world but their world." John Spence