Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare,
Hello fall weather and temperatures! We are enjoying the cooler weather and the opportunity to sit outside on the patio more! We hope everyone has had a great week and getting ready for all these fall activities coming up. Here is a look at the past week we have enjoyed thus far…
Monday we played bingo, brain teasers and hang man. You know it feels good to exercise your brain and get yourself to thinking! Also Monday morning Mrs. Bernice Shumaker hand delivered every resident a prayer shawl as well as a prayer to go with them. The residents enjoyed them and thanked you for taking your time to think about us here. Also many residents have even written a letter back to Mrs. Bernice thanking her personally. We were truly blessed!
Tuesday we had our monthly penny auction and we enjoyed Stephanie bringing us lots of goodies like she always does. Penny auction is a time to reminisce on the days when everyone went to real auctions and sat until late at night look for the perfect item to bid on. Tuesday afternoon we played tic-tac-toe and since the afternoon was nearly 100 degrees outside we ate snow cones in the sunroom. It doesn’t have to be “summer” in order for us to enjoy snow cones! Wednesday we played the name 5 game in the and the ABC game that we have made up on our own and also ate bagels and fruit cream cheese spread. Yes we realize we are spoilt but there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. J Thursday we played brain teasers on the patio and enjoyed the sunshine and watching all the cars pass by. The afternoon we played dollar bingo and played with play-doh in the sunroom. If you ask anyone of us we will tell you that the play-doh is good for the arthritis and good for working the muscles in our hands. Friday was manicures, Servants for Christ, and manicures and listening to Cindy play and sing by the piano. We never know how our day is going to play out but we can assure you that we have a fun time and always are looking for new and exciting things to get into.
The weekend consisted of a birthday party hosted by Cathy Swanson and the Highway 15 Church of Christ for all of our October birthdays. Sunday we enjoyed Sunday school and the Usher Valley Male Choir came by and sang for us. Thank you to each and every person who took time to make our week as fun as it was.
Do not forget about our Fall Concert coming us this Saturday at 2 PM. We are looking forward to blessing everyone with the songs we have been practicing for a while now. We are inviting everyone to come out and hear some good old fashioned gospel singing.
Do not forget we are getting into flu season. If you are sick, have been sick recently, or been around someone who is sick please refrain from visiting the facility. We are trying to keep our people as healthy and well as possible. We cannot play bingo and all these other fun games if we are sick and stuck in our room. Always use germ-x on your hands and think about us before you come see your loved ones. Thank You for understanding.
If you would be interested in volunteering on the weekends to sing, give devotion, preach, dance, tell jokes, or entertain in your own way please feel free to contact me at Krissy Gadd: 489-1189 extension 247. We are looking to try to fill our weekends up so we have something going on at all times! J
Today’s Quote:
“All of us are gifted in different ways and when we discover our niche and work consistently hard, we can achieve our heart’s desire.”
Prince Ngomane