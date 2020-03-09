Hello from our Sunshine Family to your family…
We have finally made it to March and we are looking for that warm weather to get outside and enjoy.
Monday we played bingo, tic-tac-toe tournament and the afternoon consisted of our monthly point sale. Congratulation to Ms. Bettye Neal, who was the winner of our tournament! Tuesday we enjoyed a facility Mardi Gras party in the lobby for everyone. We had lots of delicious food and there was laughter and fun in the air. Tuesday afternoon we played tic-tac-toe and held our monthly resident’s council. Wednesday we played penny pitch and the afternoon consisted of the residents gathering to socialize and mingle with each other. Thursday morning we played hangman and the afternoon we played bingo, Mr. Jerry Horton read his book, and Canaan Apostolic sang for us in the lobby. Friday I painted manicures in the morning and the afternoon. Servants for Christ came and entertained us right before lunch. Friday afternoon Mr. Jerry Horton read again for us. Saturday we enjoyed watching a movie and Sunday we had Sunday school and the Usher Valley Male Choir came and sang for us. The week and weekend was eventful and we enjoyed having each and every person who volunteered and spent time with us.
Happy March Birthdays to Mr. John McKinney (16) and Mr. Randall Holcomb (28).
I have started a bulletin board next to my door to recognize an employee of the quarter and also the new part is recognizing a sweet resident every month. For the month of March starting off, we are recognizing Ms. Joyce Ledbetter. Congratulations to her and we are looking forward to spotlighting many more residents.
Today’s Quote:
“When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” –Henry Ford
Krissy Gadd signing out until next week!