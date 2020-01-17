Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
Happy New Year to each one of you! We hope 2020 is treating you better than 2019 did. We are also thankful we made it safely through the storms over the past weekend. We are sorry for those who lost homes or had damage to their homes. The weather is unpredictable and could happen anywhere at any time. We have been busy around here as usual but we like it that way.
Monday we played bingo, red & blue, and the Jehovah's Witness came by and gave a bible study in the lobby to those who wanted to listen. Tuesday Stephanie hosted our monthly penny auction and everyone had a blast. Tuesday afternoon Cindy played tic-tac-toe and hangman with everyone here while Krissy took six residents out on a field trip. We saw Frozen II, ate at Chic-fil-a in the mall, and some residents even wanted to ride the carousel. Wednesday we played marble hunt and there was a tie between Ms. Clara Wages and Ms. Estella Moore. The competition gets heated sometimes but we always play fair and enjoy our games together. Wednesday afternoon we watched a Home Alone movie marathon and ate popcorn and drank sodas. Thursday we played the price is right, dollar bingo, Mr. Jerry Horton preached for us in the sunroom, and Canaan Apostolic Church sang in the lobby for us. Friday we did manicures, Servants for Christ came, and the afternoon a few people played dominoes in the sunroom. Thank you to every person who helps make our week so much fun! Sunday we had Sunday school and the Hudson family came by and sang for us. Thank you to each person who takes time out of their busy weekend to share it with us.
Today’s Quote:
“Having friends who are accepting, supportive, available, and loving are key to feeling safe. If you choose to cultivate better friendships, begin by being a great friend to others.”
Tara Bianca