Hello from Sunshine,
We hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year to come! The weather just did not make it feel like Christmas and the whole year is practically gone. It is amazing how fast time is going by, but I guess that is what happens when you live in the fast lane. Enjoy your loved ones and your family and friends every chance you get! Tomorrow is not promised so we have to make the best of what we have now!
The past 2 weeks have been eventful and definitely days worthy of remembering. We have spent lots of time together doing many different Christmas activities, games, and eating socials. Our Christmas theme week was December 16-20 and the days included Monday: Pajama day, Tuesday: Grinch Day, Wednesday: Christmas T-shirt day, Thursday: Elf Day, Friday: Ugly Sweater Day. Monday we watched the polar express while drinking hot chocolate and eating soft chocolate chip cookies. Tuesday we watched The Grinch and ate popcorn, drank sodas, and ate Grinch snacks. Mr. Fudd came by and sang Christmas carols with us for a while in the afternoon. Billy Jean won the contest for Grinch day and won a $20 Wal-Mart gift card. Congratulations on all your hard work. Wednesday we enjoyed having the South Pontotoc 2nd graders carol for us and the afternoon consisted of our very own residents gathering in the sunroom to sing their favorite Christmas carol. Eddie Gordon, our maintenance man, played the guitar and sang while our very own Cindy McGregor played the keyboard and sang as well. Wednesday night after supper Greatest Mission Baptist church came by for caroling and visiting with our residents in the facility. Thursday Santa came to Sunshine and delivered every single resident a Christmas present as well as take pictures with everyone. We also ate a homemade Christmas Chex mix made by Krissy Gadd for our little treat. Bessie Grisham won the $5 in the Big Buck Bingo game! Friday we painted fingernails. Mrs. Debbie Wages and the ladies from the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary delivered red, white, and blue pillows for our veterans for Christmas. Hazel Aaron won the Ugly sweater contest and she also won a $20 Wal-Mart gift card. Congratulations!!!! The following weekend was packed and many different things going on. Saturday Faith Deliverance Apostolic Church delivered Christmas happys and caroled for us. Pontotoc Apostolic Church came by and delivered Christmas happys as well to everyone in the building. Sunday was Sunday school held by Bro. Westmoreland. Monday, December 23rd we played dirty Santa with Stephanie from Homecare Hospice and everyone seemed to enjoy that very much. Monday afternoon we enjoyed having Bro. Kerry Nelson and his church delivered some Christmas baskets for some residents and him and his church sang Christmas carols in the lobby while Mr. Hester played the piano for them. Tuesday we watched Prancer the Christmas movie. Everyone has seemed to have a great Christmas time around here and we are looking forward to the New Year. If you helped or volunteered or brought gifts or took part in any Christmas function here in the facility we want to personally thank you! Thank you for all you do and just know that if anyone was missed, it was not on purpose and we appreciate everything that was done for us.
