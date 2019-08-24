Hello from our Sunshine Family to Your Family,
We hope everyone has had a blessed week and enjoying the sunshine while also staying cool and hydrated. We are ready to go outside ourselves but it is just too dangerous during the day to attempt the heat. Last week we enjoyed many summer-related activities and made the best of the time we have that we had to spend inside.
Monday we played snack bingo with snacks varieties ranging from chips, chocolate, crackers, moon pies, suckers, and raisins. It is hard to pick a snack when you like them all. J Monday afternoon we made homemade ice cream in the sunroom and shared with the whole facility. We made vanilla and strawberry and the strawberry kind contained real strawberries in it. It felt good to eat something that you remember eating as a child and reminiscing on the good old days. Ms. Clara Wages stated, "We used to make homemade ice cream when I was a child but I was the one to sit on the top and hold the towel down while my dad cranked the handle." She said by sitting on the top it kept the cold from escaping out too fast and the ice cream would freeze quicker. Many other residents agreed they used to have to do the same thing.
Tuesday was the Senior Citizen's day at the Pontotoc County Fair Grounds where we took 6 residents out to enjoy the Leo Mask band and to visit with old friends. The others who stayed here at the facility got the opportunity to watch Ol' Brother Where Art Thou! They said they really enjoyed that movie and it was the first time watching it in years. Tuesday afternoon we played quarter tic-tac-toe and then Mindy, Olivia, and Leslie from Canaan Apostolic Church came and sang for us for a while. We look forward to our visitors coming to be with us. Wednesday we sat on the patio for a short time before it got too hot. Wednesday afternoon we enjoyed Mrs. Sue Harrison coming and giving us a devotion and singing. Thursday morning we had a water gun fight on the patio and that is always fun. When we do things like that, you find out who has a competitive side to them. Thursday afternoon we played dollar bingo and red and blue. Friday was manicures in the morning and Cindy read to some residents in the afternoon.
The weekend consisted of Pontotoc Apostolic church coming on Saturday. Sunday we enjoyed having Sunday school and McGregor Chapel as well as Horton Memorial Church. Thank you to each and every volunteer that took your time out to spend it with us.
Quote of the week:
" No matter who we are, no matter how successful, no matter what our situation, compassion is something we all need to receive and give."
Catherine Pulsifer