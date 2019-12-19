Merry Christmas from our Sunshine Family,
We have finally arrived at Christmas time! We are celebrating in some sort of way every day. We have the Christmas music playing and Christmas activities are being held and even dressing up this week.
Monday we played bingo and painted pine cones to look like Christmas trees for our rooms. After the trees were dry I sprayed fake snow on them to make them look even more festive. Monday after we finished we did brain teaser questions and talked about Christmas traditions. On Tuesday we played Pictionary and tic-tac-toe and hangman. Wednesday we did Christmas trivia in the sunroom. Wednesday afternoon we listened to Mrs. Sue Harrison sing and Cindy read a Christmas story in the lobby. Thursday we played finish the sentence/guess the word, dollar bingo, and Mr. Jerry Horton came and preached for us. We also had our second Big Buck Bingo and Ms. Frances Adair was the winner of that! Congratulations! Friday we painted fingernails and some of the residents played dominoes in the sunroom together for several hours in the afternoon.
The weekend consisted of Highway 15 Church of Christ coming and caroling for everyone in the facility. Sunday we had Sunday school, McGregor Chapel, Turnpike Baptist Church, Horton Memorial Church, and Highway 15 Church of Christ again. Thank you for caroling, preaching, singing, giving devotion, passing out gifts, or just being with us during this holiday season.
Do not forget it is flu and germ season; therefore if you are feeling sick, been sick, or been around someone who is sick please do not come to visit. We are trying to keep everyone well and keep the germs down to a bare minimum. Also, if you do visit, please use germ-x!
Today’s Quote:
“Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.” –Dr. Suess