Greetings from our Sunshine Family to your Family,
Christmas time is right around the corner now and we are doing all we can to get into the spirit. We are making crafts, listening to Christmas music, eating Christmas food, and sharing Christmas stories with each other.
Monday we played bingo, brainteasers, and JW bible study came by for a bible study in the lobby. Tuesday was our monthly Penny Auction with Stephanie from Homecare Hospice. Tuesday afternoon we place tic-tac-toe and Cindy hosted a fun game of hangman. Wednesday we played family feud, Cindy read a Christmas book in the lobby, and Mrs. Lajuanna Harrison played Christmas music on the piano for us. Wednesday night Ecru Methodist church came by and sang Christmas carols for everyone coming out of supper. Thursday we made Christmas cards for our loved ones and some residents even mailed some of their cards to family members. Thursday afternoon was dollar bingo. Karen in the therapy department gave activities $20 to spend however we wanted to so I devised a plan myself. We are going to use every dollar bingo day in December as a Big Buck Bingo! We will play our normal dollar bingo game and then we will fill an entire bingo card up completely and you will win a $5 bill! The residents thought this would be fun so be on the lookout for our 4 big winners! The first winner in the contest was Ms. Joyce King, congratulations. After bingo, we played brain teaser questions and then enjoyed having Mrs. Mindy, Olivia, Jeremiah, and Mrs. Patricia sing and fellowship with us for about an hour. Friday we painted fingernails in the morning and in the afternoon we welcomed Pontotoc Kindergarten class of about 60 children sing Christmas carols for us. Everyone was definitely put into a Christmas mood after they left.
Also, if your church or school group wants to come by and sing Christmas carols or do some form of Christmas entertainment, you can contact me at 489-1189! The weekends are filling up and we are looking forward to a busy Christmas celebration!
Do not forget it is flu and germ season; therefore if you are feeling sick, been sick, or been around someone who is sick please do not come to visit. We are trying to keep everyone well and keep the germs down to a bare minimum. Also, if you do visit, please use germ-x!
Today’s Quote:
“When we enjoy what we do, we have great energy and passion for our work. When something doesn't go well, we can recover and rebound more quickly.”
Mike Anderson
This is exactly how I feel about what I do! I love coming to work every single day!