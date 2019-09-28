Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare,
Well the fall weather is finally almost here and it is feeling great! We are enjoying sitting outside on the patio and feeling the cool breeze blow. If you happen to drive by and see us outside, feel free to give us a honk and wave. We always look forward to hearing your horn blow (especially the big trucks J).
Last week was a fun week as is every week for us! Monday we played bingo and Monday afternoon we played with play-doh since it was International Play-Doh day! Did you know that play-doh was first sold as wallpaper cleaner? Parents were using it to remove dirt and soot from their wall coverings by simply rolling the wad of goop across the surface. Another fact is since 1956 more than 3 billion cans of play-doh have been sold. Also according to the Hall of Fame, “recent estimates say that kids have played with 700 billion pounds of Play-Doh.” Those are some pretty interesting facts to know. Many residents stated that this was the first time they had played with play-doh or touched play-doh since they were children. It makes my heart swell to know that we can take something as simple as that and reminisce about their childhood. After play-doh, Jehovah Witness came by and did their bible study for the residents who wanted to attend. Tuesday we played horseshoes, tic-tac-toe, and Mr. Fud came by and sang some karaoke songs. Wednesday we decorated rice krispie treats and made different objects with m&m’s, candy corn, icing, and sprinkles. All the fun pictures are on our Facebook page if you would like to see them. Thursday the residents sat outside on the patio and enjoyed hearing brain teaser questions and answering them. Thursday afternoon they played bingo and hang man and enjoyed that as well. Friday was manicure, conversation, board games, cards, and coloring day for everyone. This is a day we get to slow down and enjoy the things each person likes to do.
The weekend consisted of Apostolic Church coming and they had preaching and singing hosted by Bro. and Sis. Smith. Saturday afternoon the residents enjoyed having Hurricane Baptist Church. Sunday was filled with Sunday school, Algoma Baptist church, and the resident watched a Looney tunes movie and ate popcorn in the front lobby by the big screen TV. Thank you to everyone who volunteered this weekend and thank you for showing up and blessing us. We are definitely blessed and forever thankful for all everybody does to show us love.
Quote for the week:
"Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.”
-Joshua J. Marine