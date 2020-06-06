Hello from our Sunshine family…
Between Kayla and me, we are keeping everyone busy and looking for new activities and things we can get into. Monday we played prize bingo. Everyone seems to love this since it is different and lets you pick something out that you desire or need. Monday afternoon everyone colored a Memorial Day picture and then Kayla read facts about Memorial Day. Tuesday we had doorway exercise and everyone loved that. Kayla gets the music playing and everyone laughs and exercises to the beat of the song. Ms. Phillip even said she was sore the next morning from “all that good exercise.”Tuesday afternoon we played the name 5 game. Wednesday we worked our brains good with brain teaser questions. Wednesday afternoon we told jokes and riddles with each other out of our laughing box. Thursday we played snack bingo in the hallway sitting in our doorways. Friday was fingernail day. The women enjoy getting pampered. We also have word search books, coloring pages, and anything else that the residents would want to keep their minds occupied and busy.
Saturday we played dollar bingo with anyone who wanted to play. Sunday the staff members passed out devotional sheets for anyone who wanted to read one.
Nursing home week was a success and we all had so much fun together dressing up and eating foods related to each day.
Happy June Birthdays to Barbara Lazzaro (15), Gregory Stokes (19), Buddy Hester (25), & Beverly Jones (27).
Today’s Quote:
“If you’re feeling frightened about what comes next, don’t be. Embrace the uncertainty. Allow it to lead you to places. Be brave as it challenges you to exercise both your heart and your mind as you create your own path toward happiness; don’t waste time with regret. Spin wildly into your next action. Enjoy the present, each moment, as it comes, because you’ll never get another one quite like it. And if you should ever look up and find yourself lost, simply take a breath and start over. Retrace your steps and go back to the purest place in your heart… where your hope lives. You’ll find your way again.” -Everwood