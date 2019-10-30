Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare,
Good morning to all of our fellow readers of the Sunshine article. We have had a blessed week here at Sunshine and looking forward to what is to come next. We are getting ready for Halloween and Thanksgiving Day will be right around the corner. Time is flying by and it will be Christmas before we know it.
Monday we played snack bingo and I purchased lots of delicious snacks to choose from. Monday evening we had our annual pumpkin painting social. It is always good to get together and do things we enjoy. Monday afternoon the Jehovah Witness group came and gave a bible study in the lobby to those who wanted to participate. Thank you for being so faithful to come. Tuesday we painted fall tree canvases with q-tips. This was an easy activity for anyone who wanted to paint and the best part about it was you couldn’t mess it up. There was no right or wrong way of doing it. Tuesday evening we played candy tic-tac-toe and the residents love that game. Wednesday we played marble hunt in the sunroom and Ms. Clara Wages was the winner of that game by one point. Wednesday afternoon Mrs. Sue Harrison came and sang and gave a devotional in the lobby. After Mrs. Sue Harrison left, cindy and the residents collaborated on what Christmas songs they wanted to sing at our Annual Potluck. Thursday we enjoyed having the Pontotoc High School Special Education students come and play games with all of us. We had many groups and they played games such as Uno, trouble, sorry, battleship, and puzzles. We are beginning to see bonds be formed and friendships be made. This is the exact result we were looking for in having the students come to see us once a month. Thursday evening we played bingo and Mr. Jerry Horton started reading a new book called, What if Jesus Had Never Been Born? I think it is going to be a great book and the residents are enjoying it so far. Friday the women had their nails painted and the men conversated and played cards or other games and watched television as well. The afternoon consisted of Servants for Christ coming to sing, preach, and play for us. Also, Mr. Jerry Horton came again to read some more of this new book.
Saturday Jennifer Pettigrew came by and sang for the residents. She has friends at Sunshine and came by and entertained us. Thank you for volunteering with us. Sunday the residents enjoyed Sunday school very much. We thank each and every person who takes time out of their busy schedules to come and be with us.
Don’t forget we will have Trick or Treating here in the facility for children Halloween Night October 31 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm in the front lobby. Our sweet residents will be handing out candy.
It is flu and germ season, therefore if you are feeling sick, been sick, or been around someone who is sick please do not come to visit. We are trying to keep everyone well and keep the germs down to a bare minimum. Also if you do visit please use germ-x!
Today’s Quote:
“Before you judge a man, walk a mile in his shoes.
After that who cares?
He’s a mile away and you’ve got his shoes.”
Billy Connolly J