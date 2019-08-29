Hello from our Sunshine Family to Your Family,
"RAIN RAIN GO AWAY COME AGAIN ANOTHER DAY!" We are ready for cooler dryer weather to show up where we can get outside and not smother to death from the heat. The mornings are not too bad but if you sit out there over 30 minutes it is just about unbearable. I am going to take you through our week once again!
Monday we played bingo in the morning and basket basketball in the afternoon. Estella Moore was the winner of that game! Monday afternoon Jehovah Witness came by for a bible study in the lobby. Tuesday we played brain teasers on the patio and the afternoon consisted of tic-tac-toe and hangman. The CNAs and the residents had a great time getting involved in the game. Wednesday was a fresh fruit social on the patio enjoying strawberries, red grapes, green grapes, cantaloupe, and pineapples. The fruit was a perfect way to start our morning. To wash it all down with, we enjoyed coke, Pepsi, and sprite. Wednesday afternoon residents gathered in the lobby to watch "Sweet Home Alabama" and they enjoyed that very much. Thursday we played red and blue in the sunroom and that afternoon we played dollar bingo. The winners for this game were Ms. Franklin, Mr. Stokes, Mr. Johnson, Ms. Moore, Ms. Lackey, Ms. Brown, Ms. Talley, Ms. Ledbetter, Ms. King, and Ms. Shelton. Congratulations winners! After bingo, the residents enjoyed hearing Mr. Jerry Horton come and read his book to us. Friday was manicuring and we enjoyed having a volunteer, Kaylea Randolph, spend the morning with us. She enjoyed painting nails, reading short stories, and conversating with many residents in the facility. We thank her for her time here.
Saturday was fun because Simba came by for a visit in the morning and he got the chance to visit with many people. We always look forward to Jordan and Simba coming by. Sunday was Sunday school, Algoma Baptist Church came by and then some residents enjoyed popcorn and a movie in the lobby in the afternoon. Overall it was a good week and weekend and we are looking forward to what we can get into next week.
Quote of the week:
" Good habits can be developed through repetition. By incorporating behaviors, task and attitude to the regular routines, they usually become a habit, thus becoming natural and virtually effortless. -Kellie Sullivan, Habits