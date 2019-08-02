Hello from our Sunshine Family to Your Family,
"I scream, You scream, We all scream for Ice Cream!" -Jerry Greenfield
Monday morning activities started out with morning devotion and exercise to songs in the sunroom. Residents did the hokey pokey as well and really enjoyed that. We laughed and smiled and enjoyed the memories that the song brought us back to. Monday afternoon Stephanie and Cooper came by for a visit to play watermelon toss and they brought us homemade lemonade and fresh peaches from the Cherry Creek Peach Orchard. Thank you for all you do for Sunshine Stephanie and Cooper was an added incentive to get us involved in playing the game.
Tuesday was so beautiful and pleasant outside that we went out on the patio twice in one day. Morning activity was coloring on the patio. We played tic-tac-toe in the sunroom in the afternoon and then ate ice cream cones outside on the patio. Tuesday July 23, 2019 was also the birthday of the ice cream cone therefore WE HAD TO CELEBRATE J "According to the International Ice Cream Association, this date is considered the real birthday of the ice cream cone because of the great stir it caused at the St. Louis World's Fair on this day in 1904." -Creative Forecasting
Wednesday we started out with devotion and exercise in the sunroom along with brain teaser questions afterwards. We then moved on the patio because the weather was so pleasant. We visited out there and laughed a lot. Ms. Bonnie Hutchins really had us laughing as she talked about so many different things. We laughed until we had tears in our eyes. Wednesday afternoon Mrs. Sue Harrison sang and gave us a devotion. We stayed in the lobby after she left for story time in the lobby with Cindy.
Thursday we played dollar bingo and Mr. Jerry Horton came by for a visit to read to us.
Friday Cindy stayed at the facility and did manicures and Mr. Jerry Horton read again in the afternoon. Krissy and some other staff members took 6 residents to the movies and to eat at Chic-Fil-A. If you would like to see pictures go check out our Facebook Page!
Sunday was Sunday school, Algoma Baptist Church visited, and then the afternoon consisted of a movie and puff corn in the lobby.
Thank you to everyone who participated and helped make this past week all it could be!
Quote of the week:
"You can't buy happiness but you can buy ice cream and that's kind of the same thing."
Krissy Gadd & Cindy McGregor signing out until next week!