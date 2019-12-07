Greetings from our Sunshine Family to your Family,
We hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving and had the opportunity to share it with someone special. We just cannot believe how fast the days are going by and before you know it, it will be Christmas. We have already been decorated here for over 2 weeks, therefore, it is really feeling like Christmas time.
Monday we played snack bingo. Of course, you know this is our favorite game of the week so we cannot miss bingo. Monday evening we held our Resident’s council and after that was over Stephanie from Homecare Hospice came by and we played old fashioned cake walk. Everyone won a prize and the prizes were homemade snacks. J This was our first attempt at the game and I think it went really well and we are looking forward to playing again in the future. Tuesday we had our point sale, played candy tic-tac-toe, and watched a movie and ate popcorn, and drank some sodas. Wednesday we played bingo and listened to Sue Harrison sing for us in the sunroom. Thursday was Thanksgiving and we spent time with our families as well as watched a movie in the lobby in the morning. Friday we painted fingernails for all those who came to us in the sunroom as well as painting nails for ladies in their rooms. Servants for Christ came by to sing, preach, and give devotion.
The weekend consisted of a movie and popcorn in the lobby on Saturday. Sunday was Sunday school, and Usher Valley Male Choir entertained us as well. Thank you to each and every person who put hard work into making our week and weekend entertaining.
Also, if your church or school group wants to come by and sing Christmas carols or do some form of Christmas entertainment, you can contact me at 489-1189! The weekends are filling up and we are looking forward to a busy Christmas celebration!
Do not forget it is flu and germ season; therefore if you are feeling sick, been sick, or been around someone who is sick please do not come to visit. We are trying to keep everyone well and keep the germs down to a bare minimum. Also, if you do visit, please use germ-x!
December’s Birthdays: Lisa Frazier (3), Jimmie Crowson (5), Earnest Naylor (8), Peggy Armstrong (22), Quay Bogue (28), Mable Taylor (29), and Carrie Ledbetter (30).
Today’s Quote:
“One thing technology hasn't changed; you won't live forever. You might live a bit longer, but that's all the more reason to start pursuing the life you want, not just the one you ended up with.”
Shaa Wasmund