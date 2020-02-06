Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
Well, Phil, the groundhog, did not see his shadow, therefore, we are welcoming an early spring with open arms. We are ready and looking forward to getting back outside on the patio and waving as everyone drives by. February is here and we are looking to celebrate with lots of different activities and maybe even a party or two.
Monday we played snack bingo, had resident’s council, and our monthly point sale. I bought lots of new items for the sale and we all had a great time and purchased many nice things. Tuesday we played Pictionary, candy tic-tac-toe, and in the afternoon we watched Mouse Hunt and ate chips and French onion dip with sprite and Pepsi. It felt good to relax and enjoy some slow pace activities for a change. We are so used to going nonstop and running wide open that it’s a big change when we slow down. Wednesday I, Krissy, was out for an Activities Director meeting and Cindy played noodling around with everyone. In the afternoon they practiced songs for their spring musical that we have coming up next month. Thursday we played dollar bingo, ate snow cones in the sunroom and listened to Canaan Apostolic Church sing.
Friday we painted manicures, enjoyed having Servants for Christ, and in the afternoon Cindy and the Sunshine Choir practiced their songs again.
The weekend consisted of Green Valley Baptist Church and Cathy Swanson and Highway 15 Church of Christ hosting our birthdays for February on Saturday. Sunday we had Sunday school and Usher Valley Male Choir come and volunteer for us. We thank each and every person who took time out of this weekend to entertain us.
Happy February Birthdays to Gladous Dulaney (2), Nellie Lepard (27), Juanita Free (28), Scott Morris (28).
Today’s Quote:
“Spring: a lovely reminder of how beautiful change can truly be.” –Author Unknown