Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone had a blessed week. The temperatures have been extremely hot, but we have found ways to stay active and busy inside. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Drawing Upon God’s Strength.” Monday afternoon, we had a great time playing snack bingo. Everyone left with an afternoon snack.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, we played a game of brainteasers. The topic was vacation.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Come Close.” This devotion encouraged everyone to find ways to become closer to God. It was a much-needed self-check. Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed playing a game of Hole In One. This game requires us to roll balls into cups taped to the end of a table. Our top winner after a tie-breaker was Ms. Robbie Laprade.
Thursday, we began our day by noodling around. This activity allows us to exercise while having fun. Later that day, Stephanie with Homecare Hospice stopped by with a cool treat. We gathered in the sunroom and enjoyed coke floats. Thank you Homecare Hospice!
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, our men enjoyed a Father’s Day social, Donuts With Dads, in the dining room. The men socialized and were recognized and shown appreciation for all they do. While enjoying donuts and coffee, each father was given a Father’s Day card. Smiles lit up the room. Afterward, our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, Mr. Hester played the piano and residents filled the sunroom. We enjoyed singing along with him.
Saturday morning, fun packets were handed out to residents who wanted them. The packets consisted of coloring pages, word search, word scramble, money counting sheets, mazes, and a health newsletter. This helps keep them busy while exercising the brain. Later that day, residents spent the afternoon reading their favorite book or watching their favorite tv show/movie.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week. We spent the rest of the day enjoying time with our family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
