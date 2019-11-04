Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare,
WOW, WOW, WOW, at the amazing fun-filled week we have experienced. We have laughed and shared many memories with each other and created a week that we won’t ever forget! Let me start by thanking every single person who helped make the week unforgettable for each and every resident.
Monday we played bingo, had resident’s council, and our monthly point sale. Lots of good prizes were purchased with their points and everyone seemed really happy with their items. Tuesday we made a silly skeleton craft with glue and q-tips. Who knew you could make a skeleton out of q-tips? Tuesday afternoon we played tic-tac-toe and after the game was over, Stephanie came and played a candy land game with old fashion candy. We may have all left on a sugar-high, but it sure was delicious! Wednesday we judged on the pumpkins from the pumpkin decorating contest. Sherria Depriest won our contest with “Candy Corn Chaos” and the prize was a $25 Walmart gift card. Wednesday afternoon Cindy read a Halloween book in the lobby and everyone loved that. Thursday we had a Halloween party in the sunroom with lots of yummy food. Eddie Gordon played and sang with his guitar while Allen Roker helped him. The sunroom was full of residents and staff members listening and singing along with the music. Thursday evening we played bingo and judged our Halloween costumes. 1st place was Hocus Pocus witches (Bobbie Garrison, Presley Lee, & Kelly Clark); 2nd place was Elmo & Cookie Monster (Erin Baker & Krista Ward); 3rd Place was our Amish Guy (Allen Roker). Congratulations to our winners. Friday was manicure day with some ICC students while Rhonda brought her dog “buck” by for a visit as well.
Saturday Mrs. Cathy Swanson and Highway 15 Church of Christ hosted our monthly birthday party for our November birthdays! Sunday Bro. Westmoreland and his crew hosted our Sunday school lesson. Thank you so much for all you do. Our Sunday afternoon entertainment was unable to be with us so Ms. Carolyn’s Brown’s son, Wesley Brown, sang and gave a devotion to the crowd in the lobby. Thank you so much for picking up the slack and helping when no one shows up.
If you are interested in coming and volunteering on the weekend, you can give me a call at 489-1189. You could sing, preach, do puppets, dance, give a devotion, crafts, games, or anything else you are talented in. We would love you have you be a blessing for us.
Our trick or treating Thursday night was a total success! I made a poll on Facebook and received positive feedback from it. Starting next year in October I am going to be hosting a candy drive to collect candy for our trick or Treating night. If you are in town and think about it grab us a small bag. The small bags will equal up to a large bag if we can get enough donations. We are looking at doing this for your children to have a safe, warm place to come and receive candy. Let’s make this an unforgettable night for our residents and your families!
Also, it is flu and germ season, therefore if you are feeling sick, been sick, or been around someone who is sick please do not come to visit. We are trying to keep everyone well and keep the germs down to a bare minimum. Also, if you do visit, please use germ-x!
Today’s Quote:
“You only live once; one opportunity to offer good effort; one opportunity to provide good to others; and one chance to make a life worth acknowledging.”
Freddy J. W. Parkes