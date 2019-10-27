Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare,
What a blessed and eventful week we have had here at Sunshine. We are thankful for the cooler weather but some mornings are just too cool for us to sit outside and enjoy. Fall has definitely made its arrival and we couldn’t be any happier. Let’s take a look at the week and weekend we have had.
On Monday we played bingo and Pictionary. The game of Pictionary was so much fun we changed our second evening activity to another hour of Pictionary. Each resident had the opportunity to draw a picture and we took turns guessing what the picture was. Some pictures were harder to guess than others but the best part is we all had good clean fun laughing and smiling with each other. Tuesday we asked each other brain teaser questions and questions that we thought nobody would have an answer for. Tuesday afternoon we played tic-tac-toe and Stephanie with Home Care Hospice came by and we reminisced on the past and our childhood. Wednesday we made a craft called “If I were a Ghost… What would I do?” This craft was so much fun and we enjoyed it very much. Thursday we played a game called Red & Blue that I was made myself. I asked questions and we took turns throwing bingo chips and totaling our points. The red team ended up winning but the red team also had 1 extra player, therefore, it was sort of a tie. Thursday evening we played bingo and the left-right game. Friday was manicure day in the morning and the afternoon as well as some residents sitting outside on the patio. We also played with blocks, puzzles, and connect the dots game. Overall it was a fantastic week and we are looking forward to what next week will hold.
The weekend was spent singing with CNA’s in the lobby, Sunday School, McGregor Chapel, Horton Memorial Church, and Highway 15 coming and giving a devotion, preaching, and singing. Thank you to everyone who participated and volunteered your time.
Don’t forget we will have Trick or Treating here in the facility for children Halloween Night October 31 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm in the front lobby. Our sweet residents will be handing out candy.
Today’s Quote:
“Given the amount of time we spend at work, a job we have no passion for puts us at risk of living a life we have no passion for.”
Vishen Lakhiani