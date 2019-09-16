Hello from our Sunshine Family to Your Family,
We were enjoying the fall weather and here comes the heat once again. It's hard to enjoy sitting out on the patio when it still feels like summer. J Mother nature sure has a way of confusing us! We are patiently waiting and looking forward to what the fall season and September has in store for us!
Monday we played bingo, hangman, and the Jehovah Witness stopped in for a bible study in the lobby. Cindy has come up with a new way of playing hangman and it gets everyone involved and keeps the residents laughing! They play a normal game of hangman but she adds sound effects and a timer! Tuesday we watched virtual tours and took virtual rides on roller coasters and ziplines on the smart tv in the dining room. Everyone enjoyed touring places they had never seen before or places they just wanted to go back on and reminisce about. Tuesday afternoon we played tic-tac-toe and Elvis and Priscilla from Sanctuary Hospice came and sang for us and made Ms. Betty Mallette's wish come true. If you get a chance get on our Facebook page and check out all the fun pictures that were posted. Wednesday we ate fresh cantaloupe on the patio that was provided to us by Mrs. Lois Flemming (our charge nurse). Thank you so much, they were definitely juicy and delicious! Wednesday afternoon the sunshine choir practiced and Mrs. Lajuanna Harrison played the piano for us in the lobby. We enjoy our musical entertainment throughout the week. Thursday we sat on the patio in the cool air once again and the afternoon consisted of Bingo and watching Old Yeller in the lobby while eating popcorn and drinking good ol' soda pop. Friday was manicure and pampering day while the men played card games and had conversations in the sunroom with all the ladies.
The weekend consisted of a birthday party for our September birthdays hosted by Cathy Swanson and the Highway 15 Church of Christ. Sunday was Sunday school and the Hudson family came by and sang. We look forward to all of our volunteer's smiling faces and warm hearts. Thank you to everyone who helped make our week successful and enjoyable for everyone.
Our employee of the month for September goes to Jessica Hester! Congratulations from Sunshine Healthcare!
Quote of the week:
"When we love something it is of value to us, and when something is of value to us we spend time with it, time enjoying it and time taking care of it."
M. Scott Peck