Greetings from Sunshine Healthcare:
We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone had a blessed week. The weather has been great, and we hope you have enjoyed it as much as we have. Let us tell you a little about our week.
Monday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Think About What You’re Thinking About.” Monday afternoon, we had a great time playing rounds of candy tic tac toe. Everyone left with sweet treats and a smile.
Tuesday, we began the morning with music and exercise. We worked up a sweat in a matter of minutes. This helps keep our bodies loose and ready to conquer the day. Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Jerry Horton visited with us and brought a much-needed devotion.
Wednesday, we began the day with devotion and prayer. The topic was “Whatever You Do Is Worth Doing.” Wednesday afternoon, we enjoyed catching a breeze on the patio while reminiscing and listening to music.
Thursday, we began our day with a mind-boggling game of guess the phrase. This game consists of words and pictures. Residents had to put their minds together and guess the phrase by using the pictures and words given. There was so much laughter but made for a fun time. Later that day, we enjoyed a movie with popcorn and coke. Residents unanimously chose Home Alone as the movie of choice. This is one of their favorites.
Friday was manicure day. While the women lined up to get pampered in the sunroom, the men enjoyed socializing on the patio while catching the morning breeze. Our ladies spent most of the day getting pampered as everyone waited their turn for a manicure. We enjoy spending our Fridays catching up on the latest news with one another while waiting. It's always a pleasure to see a smile on everyone’s face. Friday afternoon, Mr. Hester played the piano and residents filled the sunroom. We enjoyed singing along with him.
Saturday morning, fun packets were handed out to residents who wanted them. The packets consisted of coloring pages, word search, word scramble, money counting sheets, mazes, and a health newsletter. This helps keep them busy while exercising the brain. Later that day, residents spent the afternoon reading their favorite book or watching their favorite tv show/movie.
Sunday morning, we enjoyed Sunday school with Mr. Westmoreland. We really enjoy having him each week. We spent the rest of the day enjoying time with our family and friends.
We here at Sunshine really enjoy being able to share all of our exciting news with you. To learn more about what we do from day to day here at Sunshine Healthcare, you can also like our Sunshine Healthcare Page on Facebook. Visitations are taking place. Also, Sunshine welcomes any volunteer groups that would like to come and entertain our residents. Your presence would be greatly appreciated. Please give us a call at (662) 489-1189 ext 247 to be added to our calendar. We hope that you all continue to have a blessed week. Kayla Williams signing out until next week!!!
Today’s Quotes of the Day
“Never deprive someone of hope; it may be all they have.”
-H. Jackson Brown Jr.