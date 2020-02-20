Hello from our Sunshine Family to yours…
So much for the rain being gone! It may be rainy and gloomy on the outside but we are still smiling and enjoying the warmth on the inside. We have had a fantastic week and celebrated Valentine’s as well.
Monday we played snack bingo and in the afternoon we watched “A Dog’s Journey” and ate chips and drank some sodas! Tuesday morning we made Valentine’s prayer/money boxes. Tuesday afternoon we played tic-tac-toe and penny pitch. Ms. Mable Taylor was the winner of the game with 118 points! Wednesday we played family feud and the afternoon consisted of Cindy practicing with the residents for our Spring musical. Thursday Rhonda brought treat bags for the residents and we celebrated Valentine’s day by eating donuts and mini cinnamon rolls. J Thursday afternoon we played dollar bingo and Mr. Jerry Horton came and preached for us. Friday we painted manicures and the men sat around and talked with the other ladies not getting their nails painted. Friday afternoon we had a huge Valentine’s party and ate cookies, pizza, fruit, and mini cupcakes. Thank you to Amanda Reynolds and Reed Reynolds for bringing all the yummy cookies and all the drinks. Thank you also to Beverly Tutor for the mini cupcakes. We all had a great time and laughed and enjoyed each other’s company.
Saturday we enjoyed having Pontotoc Apostolic Church and Hurrican Baptist Church. Sunday we had Sunday school, McGregor Chapel, Horton Memorial Church, and Highway 15 Church of Christ. The weekend was a beautiful one full of wonderful entertainment. Thank you to everyone who helped make our week and weekend eventful.
If you happen to be visiting us here at Sunshine check out the wall in the lobby with all the pictures on it. It definitely makes you stop and remember the person that we may have forgotten or did not have the privilege of knowing.
Here is a random question that I found and it spoke to me, so see how you perceive it…
“How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are?” –Satchel Paige
Today’s Quote:
“Wrinkles mean you laughed, grey hair means you cared and scars mean you lived!” –Author Unkown