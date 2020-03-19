Well Hello from Sunshine…
Right now all outside activities and all visitors are asked they do not come to the facility at this time. We are on complete lockdown and will continue to be until further notice. We are sorry for the inconvenience but we are making the smartest choices possible.
We hope you are all doing well, and as for us… we are hanging in there! We are looking forward to the virus being gone and getting back outside where the warm sunshine is at. Our schedules have been changed and the “normal” activities are not being performed but we are still finding joy in our day to day activities we have. We may not be super happy about the circumstance but just know we are taking super good care of your loved ones and doing all we can do to make them happy.
Last week was the first week for us and it shook us but we took it in strides and did what we had to do. We thoroughly enjoyed having William Kerry University students sing and play for us! The choir was phenomenal and the talent was indescribable. Monday afternoon we played bingo and played penny pitch. Ms. Carolyn Brown won the game with 136 points! Tuesday we had group discussions, played tic-tac-toe and basket basketball. Wednesday we played marble hunt and the afternoon consisted of the residents playing whatever they wanted to do. Thursday we made a Saint Patrick’s Day craft. Thursday afternoon we played BIG BUCK BINGO and Ms. Estella Moore won the $5. Friday was Fingernail Friday and I painted finger nails and the afternoon consisted of the residents coloring, watching TV, playing games, and working word search puzzles.
We are doing our best to sanitize and take all the recommended precautions to keep your sweet loved ones safe. We ask that you work with us and trust us right now during this hard time. We understand this is hard on you and your loved ones but if you need to talk to them or see them, you can call me here at Sunshine. I will do my best to let you face time or talk to your loved one on the phone while we are in this terrible waiting period. You can contact me at 489-1189 and my extension is 247. If I am not in my office leave me a message and I will get back with you as soon as possible.
Today’s Quote:
“Patience is not about waiting, but the ability to keep a good attitude while waiting.”
“Sometimes, no matter how much you want for things to happen all you can do is wait. And usually, waiting is the hardest part.”