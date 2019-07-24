With school days soon to be kicking into high gear three schools turn around spots were authorized by the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors at the request of Supt. Brock Puckett. One was at McGregor Lane in Randolph, the second was on Hunter Road in Thaxton; and the other on Highway 41 south. If you need a school bus turn around, you must request it from the superintendent.
Justice Court Judges David Hall and Scottie Harrison were approved to attend the 2019 Mississippi Justice Court Judges Association Summer Convention in Biloxi.
The board also acknowledged the receipt of $18,214.00 for the EMS grant and to pay the monies to North MS EMS Authority for contract education services and educational accessories.
In addition $635.39 was ordered to be paid to Philadelphia American Life Insurance Company for the Medicare supplement policy for Election Commissioner Nicky D. Moore, instead of his participation in the county group health insurance coverage; as well as $2,825.88 was ordered to Philadelphia American Life Insurance Co. for Medicare supplement policy for District #2 employee Robert W. Gardner.
Approved for Sheriff Leo Mask and Deputy Sheriff Debbie Munn to attend the MDHS Aging and Adult Services Conference this September 10-12 in Southaven.
Also the board approved Deputy Sheriff Shermila McKinney and Deputy Gary Cowsert to attend 2019 State D.A.R.E. Training Conference in Biloxi to equip them for the upcoming school years at North and South Pontotoc respectively.
In other business $28,863.93 was approved to be paid to E.S.I. for professional engineering services performed on Palestine Road as well as $4,014.68 paid for the Russell Road project.
A number of payments were authorized for three Rivers Planning and development which included: $500.50 for anti-virus software utilized by Pontotoc County; $16,760 for AS400 system lease and maintenance utilized by Pontotoc County; $13,160 for CRMS and E-Filing software utilized by Pontotoc County.