Pontotoc County Supervisors closed out the month of July by agreeing to purchase two fire trucks for the Pontotoc County Fire departments.
Adam Patton had approached the supervisors some months ago and told them he was going to look into getting this started because “the county just can’t afford to purchase 12 trucks at one time.”
He asked the board to approve purchasing E-One Custom Cab trucks that have two doors on each side, allowing for more room for the men to get in and out as well as being able to carry more inside.
“We’ve always had commercial trucks [which are only one door per side].”
Patton said that he had questions of the Sunbelt company about how these trucks would run on a gravel road. “They will do well,” he noted. “And they have a tight turn which will help in getting in to and out of some places.”
Patton said these will be some of the first trucks of its kind to be used because “E-One has not made a Custom Cab truck in the past.”
He did not disclose which fire department would be getting the trucks, “it will be based use and which ones need to be replaced,” he said. His plan is to purchase two trucks every two years.
After he stepped aside Pontotoc County Engineer Mike Falkner gave the board an update on the elevated water tank that will soon be built in the industrial park. “Who maintains the water tank has been an issue, as well as the fact that Mud Creek said they want to sell some of the water as drinking water to customers. Once we get these things ironed out we can go ahead with the project.”
Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson asked Falkner to stay around for the next issue on the table.
“The last two or three years we have been kicking around the idea of paving every road that we possibly can in the county,” he said. “Bonds are at the cheapest they will ever be. It is time for us to do a bond proposal and put it before the voters in November,” he said. Falkner said he would get a number together and give it to the board at the next meeting so they can further look into the matter.
In other matters Sheriff Leo Mask said his office is facing employee shortages just like others. “We need some women who are willing to work as part-time jailers,” Sheriff Mask said. “It is hard to find anyone who will do this.” However, the county is reaping from the benefits of others having to close part of their jails. “We are housing inmates here and getting paid for it so that will help our budget,” he noted.
In other business the supervisors ordered $75,000 to be transferred to each district out of the Countywide Road Maintenance fund.
Approved Coroner Kim Bedford and Deputy Coroner Wende Mask to attend the Mississippi Coroner Association 2021 Fall conference to be held in Biloxi, MS on October 19-22 and to pay their registration fees in the sum of $350.
Approve the single source purchase of an airport fuel system from Rebel Services LLC in the sum of $17,835.28 to replace the outdated fuel system at the Pontotoc County Airport to be paid from the Airport Grant Fund (C.A.R.E.S. Act Grant). Ferguson looked up from his paper. “I didn’t even know we were going to get this grant,” he said. “It just showed up in my computer. We received $36,000 and $13,000 for the airport since it is under the Federal Aviation. And we needed this card reader because the other one is outdated.”
The board also authorized the single source purchases of firewall systems for Pontotoc County from Metrix Solutions to be paid as follows: $4,432.01 General Fund, Board of Supervisors Budget as well as $11,894.82 Sheriff’s Budget and Justice Court Budget.