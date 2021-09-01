In their first two August meetings, Pontotoc County supervisors approved the tax rolls so they could begin putting a budget into place for the next fiscal year which will start October 1.
In addition, the board will be attending the American Rescue Plan seminar in September.
E-911 Director Allen Bain has asked the supervisors to consider purchasing a CAD mapping system for the county to use.
“I have the opportunity to apply for a Next Gen 911 grant,” he said. “And the CAD mapping with NCIC will add to the functionality of our dispatch.”
The county side of the dispatch doesn’t have the CAD system. “The city purchased one for their calls, but the county doesn’t have one.”
Bain said it is a much needed asset.
“It can map building locations, municipal boundaries as well as better pinpoint the actual door location of an alarm. You can also put BOLO’s into it.”
Bain said the mapping system will ping where the phone calls come in from. “This will give us a satellite view,” he noted. “You can punch in supervisor districts, fire districts and law enforcement districts into the system.”
A CAD is a Computer Aided Dispatch system.
Once call locations are validated in CAD, they appear on the map and it will display icons that show the units that have been dispatched to the call.
Extensive information about the call is displayed, including street address, type of call, units assigned to the call, and a wealth of other information in real time while the dispatch personnel are attending to the emergency.
The map automatically re-positions to display each 911 call and all calls around it. The system also has unique icon to quickly identify calls in progress
The map automatically updates each CAD event’s location or call code changes. Non-911 calls can also be mapped with a keystroke, for calls that escalate, dispatchers can “zoom in” and pan any location to see more detail.
Various types of information on the map are each contained in their own “layer” that can be turned on and off by the user.
Optional layers include: fire hydrants, lakes/rivers, railroad tracks, etc. If hydrant layer is used, hydrants can be labeled as active, inactive, out of service, etc. and layers can be added after the initial installation.
The system is vital because our 911 system was originally built using analog rather than digital technologies, public safety answering points (PSAPs) need to be upgraded to a digital or Internet Protocol (IP)-based 911 system, commonly referred to as Next Generation 911 (NG911).
This next generation of 911 capabilities will enhance emergency number services to create a faster, more resilient system that allows voice, photos, videos and text messages to flow seamlessly from the public to the 911 network.
NG911 will also improve PSAP ability to help manage call overload, natural disasters, and transferring of 911 calls and proper jurisdictional responses based on location tracking.
Next Generation 911 also provides the ability to share voice and data-rich information that will improve first responders' ability to save lives, ensure responder safety and protect property.
The supervisors took his request under advisement for further study.
Sheriff Leo Mask told the board that he wants to change his method of pay for hourly paid officers, jailers and dispatchers. “Rather than giving comp time I want to pay them overtime,” he said. “That way I can keep the people who are knowledgable of situations and circumstances on the clock until the next shift takes over.”
He was advised to get a list of the people that would be affected by the change.
In other business the board also approved the following:
Ricky Ferguson to execute an Airport Rescue Grant Agreement; $500 to Ridgecrest Insurance, Inc. for annual bond renewal premiums for sheriff dept. personnel; $105 to M.M. Winkler & Associates, for professional accounting services; purchase of a 2015 Chevrolet 3500 Flatbed Duramax Diesel from Windham's Mobile Homes, Inc. in the sum of $34,000 for the first district;
Ernie Wright, Board President, to execute a Letter of Agreement between Mud Creek Water Association and the County of Pontotoc, MS for the construction and operation of a water tank to serve the Pontotoc County Industrial Park; Gary Cowsert and Shermila McKinney to attend a Criminal Investigation Seminar in Jackson, MS on October 7-9; repair of a drainage issue on Jackson Road, located at the Robert Moore site; Ernie Wright, Board President, to execute a County Shelter Plan required by MEMA also to execute a FY22 Mississippi Office of Highway Safety Grant Agreement, and a Memorandum of Understanding between Pontotoc County and the Mississippi Association of Supervisors regarding the federal funds available under the American Recovery Plan.