Pontotoc County Supervisors have officially passed an ordinance that bans the possession and sale of Kratom, or synthetic canniboids. This was drawn up at the request of Sheriff Leo Mask to help law enforcement have a law against it.
It has a litany of substances in it which the supervisors specifically named as illegal to possess, use, purchase or distribute in the county except by duly-licensed physician or dentist authorized to direct or prescribe it.
To have it illegally can bring a fine of up to $1,000 and a jail term of up to six months.
In other business the board voted to approve $5,542.00 to North MS EMS for the third quarter contractual payment in this fiscal year.
The board also reappointed Daniel Hill to a full term of office on the Pontotoc County Jury Commission for a period of four years.
Approved the solid waste account adjustment as presented by Three Rivers Planning & Development District, Inc. in the sum of $2,432.72.
Accept the final quote of Avenu Insights & Analytics f/k/a The Windward Group for indexing and uploading of the prior scans for the Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk bookroom and to pay the sum of $20,188.40.
Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson said once these books are scanned, “people such as bankers and real estate agents will be able to go back 50 years online to do research, and they won’t even have to come in our office. This will cut down on the foot traffic.”
Ferguson said the scanning should be complete within six weeks.
Approved a of $12 purchase of a tag for a Dowden trailer utilized by the first district maintenance.
In addition, the board had an emergency meeting last Friday, April 3 and issued an order saying the county will be enforcing the shelter in place guidelines set forth by the governor of Mississippi. They issued a statement that reads as follows:
The Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors will be following Proclamation 1466 signed by Governor Tate Reeves that begins at 5:00 o’clock p.m., April 3, 2020.
For the health and safety of our citizens we ask that everyone comply with the Order as printed. The Board of Supervisors will make every effort to see that the guidelines are followed.
We are all in this together and we will all get through this as such. The current situation is something none of us as citizens or elected officials have ever faced. Be assured that we as county leaders are doing everything possible to protect our citizens. You will not always see the process, but just know we have a plan in place and we are implementing it daily.
The order from the governors office says that the shelter in place will be effective from 5 p.m. Friday, April 3 through Monday, April 20 at 8 a.m.
People out side of their homes or residences at all time are to continue to maintain the 6 foot distancing and gathers of more than 10 people should be avoided.
The term home and residence include single family homes, hotels, rental units, shelter, mobile home parks and similar facilities used as the principal dwelling.
Essential activites are classified as tasks necessary to your health and safety, including the safety of your pets.
Obtaining food, services or supplies for our household.
Engaging in individual outdoor activities such as walking.
Essential travel includes caring for elderly, minors, dependents orother vulnerable persons, to educational institutions, to court if required by court order including to transport children pursuant to custody agreement.