The Pontotoc County Supervisors have been putting together their budget for the next fiscal year which will begin on October 1. Final budget approval must be made before the middle of the month meeting in September which will be Friday, September 13.
The board recently awarded the bid for the Faulkner Road project to Cook & Son, LLC of Smithville, Miss. as well as approved payment of $14,204.99 to E.S.I. Engineering for professional engineering services performed on Endville Road to be paid from the State Aid Engineering Fund.
The supervisors also disbursed $10,000 to each of the twelve county volunteer fire departments with $8,000 of it being from insurance rebate and $2,000 from the Volunteer Fire Department Fund. Each department also received $100 for each volunteer fireman up to 20 from the general fund.
The board also requested Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District to assist with cleanup and repair on a creek located on the Mickey McKnight site located on Hebron Road in the third district.
In addition $100,000 was disbursed to each of the five districts for their Road Maintenance fund.
The board also approved Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki to attend the 2019 Circuit Clerk’s Convention in Biloxi, MS on September 11-14, 2019.
Itawamba Community College’s allocated budgeted amount of $3,000 for support of the WIN Job Center was disbursed to the college; and the airport liability coverage of $2,715 was paid to First Choice Insurance.
Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Carter was authorized to attend training for Project Lifesaver in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Pontotoc County Fair Association was paid it’s 2019 annual budget allocation of $16,000.
The next Supervisors meeting will be Friday, August 30, 10 a.m. in the board room and then again on Tuesday, September 3, at 10 a.m. moving over one day because of the Labor Day holiday.