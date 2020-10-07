Pontotoc County supervisors are getting set to do some work at the end of their block that was once the law office of the late W.A. Grist.
They have approved a contract with Hooker construction to take the boards off and make that section match the rest of the block as well as put a new roof on the top.
For the inside work, Pontotoc County Chancery clerk Ricky Ferguson said the county is tentatively set to get some grant monies to fix it up. “We will hold off touching the inside until this comes through, except for cleaning it out,” he noted since the inside had several decades of things that needed to be removed.
Over the past several meetings the board has also finalized the following actions:
Approved a lease with Sarah Jo Stegall for property to be utilized for Woodland voting precinct at $600 per year with Pontotoc County to be responsible for any and all liability for its use. The lease will begin on November 1, 2020, and end on November 1, 2024.
Approved a Pontotoc County Justice Court Order appointing Sidra Winter, Attorney at Law, as the Pontotoc County Justice Court Public Defender . This was recommended by Justice Court Judges David Hall and Scottie Harrison.
Authorized the disbursing of the homestead exemption reimbursements as received from the Department of Revenue in the sum of $114,775 to the Pontotoc County School District to be paid from the General Fund.
Approved a payment of $2,425 to Ridgecrest Insurance for bond premium renewals for various employees to be paid from the General Fund, various budgets.
In other business the board has approved the final ten year tax exemptions after approval by the Department of Revenue for the following companies: Hanes Companies, Behold Washington, Ashley Furniture Industries and Ideal Foam.
The board also approved the disbursement of grant funds for the Pontotoc County Airport to Engineering Solutions in the sum of $53,013 and Taffy Pippen consulting for $3,500.
Board President Wayne Stokes and Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson were authorized to execute a Resolution for a Community Heritage Preservation Grant.
The board also approved the purchase of a New Ferguson 46A Portable Static Roller for $86,500 from Mid South Machinery as a sole source purchase to be paid from the Countywide Road Maintenance Fund.
Soon all on the county payroll will get their pay stubs electronically. “This will alleviate a lot of paper sitting around,” said Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson. “Most everybody is already on direct deposit and by next year everyone will have to be on direct deposit, but even these generate a paper stub at the moment. We want to have all this changed so they can either get it by email or text message.”