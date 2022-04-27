Pontotoc county supervisors recently let a bid to construct a bridge on Russel Road. A box culvert will be installed over the expanse. N.L. Carson Construction Company out of Carthage got the bid with a low bid of $316,813.92. The contract time is 60 working days from the time of award.
A total of eight companies submitted bids for the project which included Ausbrn Construction, Century Construction, Colom Construction, Glasgow Construction, M&N Excavators, Talbot Brothers Construction and Townes Construction.
In other business the board authorized board president Brad Ward to execute a Federal Financial Report to the U.S. Department of Commerce for the Water Tower project at the Ashley and Southern Motion/Fushion sites.
In addition a rental agreement with R.J. Young for a copy machine for the Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk’s book room was approved.
An application for permit to construct a driveway with connection to the state highway at the Shane Turk site was also authorized.
The board also approved a MDOT permit for Old Highway #6 for installation of utility lines along or across state highway for fiber telecommunications cable; approved a payment of $675 to Ridgecrest Insurance for annual bond renewal premiums for various employees; approved setting up a new monetary fund called the Use Tax Modernization Fund and to transfer the sum of $1,546,277.98 from the Countywide Road Maintenance Fund into said fund.
A contract with Mills and Mills Architects for professional work performed on Grist Building was approved.