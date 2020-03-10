Pontotoc County supervisor board president Wayne Stokes recently asked the board to approve introducing legislation into the Mississippi senate to return Old Highway 9 North and Old Highway 6 that comes off o that back to the MDOT road system. The board approved the measure.
In addition, the board approved Notary Applications for Deputy Chancery Clerks Hunter Fooshee, Brenda Farr and Chrishon Washington and to pay their application fees to the Mississippi Secretary of State in the total sum of $75.
A disbursement of $5,000 was approved for Regional Rehab, $12,500 to the Pontotoc County Historical for their budgeted allocations as well as $324.00 to World Software Corporation for annual software maintenance.
Board President Wayne Stokes was authorized to execute a new county solid waste fee billing contract with Three Rivers Planning & Development District, Inc.
Two school bus turn arounds were approved, one at the Jeremy Lytal site in the second district and in the first district a site was approved for the Wayne Hall site, in the third district at the Brandy Wardlaw site and in the fifth district at the Johnny Rayburn site.
A 2020 Ford pickup truck for use by the third district road maintenance was approved to be purchased at a sum of $31,980, which was the lowest quote. Bids for the lease-purchase financing of the truck was approved to be advertised in the Pontotoc Progress with said bids to be opened up on Tuesday, March 31, 10 a.m.
A 2020 GMC 1500 SLE truck to be used by the fifth district at a sum of $36,190 was approved it being the best quote from Steve Eaton Chevrolet. The other quote came from Larry Clark Chevrolet at a sum of $36,500. Lease-purchase financing for the truck was authorized to be run in the newspaper with bids to be opened March 31.
In personnel matters jailer Rodney Parrish moved from a full time position to a part time with the Pontotoc County sheriff’s department and Andrea Jones was hired as a part time jailer.
The board authorized $18,480 to be paid to BNA Bank for interest due on the jail bonds as well as $2,757.84 to BlueCross/BlueShield for Medicare supplement coverage for Election Commissioner Clara B. Jaggers, as well as $635.39 to Philadelphia American Life for Medicare supplement for Election Commissioner Nicky D. Moore.
Chris Hutchinson was approved to be appointed as Pontotoc’s Representative to the GM&O District board of directors for another four year term.
The board approved entering into interlock agreements with the City of Pontotoc and the Town of Ecru to collect the taxes for the municipalities.