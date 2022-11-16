Two items that the Pontotoc County board of supervisors are mulling is the lease of cars and trucks for the county, particularly for the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s department and they are also considering Pontotoc Agri Center Director Kevin McGregor’s request to change the lights in the Agri Center arena over to LED bulbs.
Mask came to the board a couple of months back asking if he could go with Enterprise to lease cars. “By the time we get through with a car it is worn out and they will give us leverage to have newer cars on the road and trade them in before they are past any trade in value,” Sheriff Mask told the board at that time. “The city of Pontotoc has this program and it is working quite well for them.”
At at the first of the month meeting a representative with Enterprise spoke to the board. “We will work with you during the year to manage your vehicles,” he said. “We will meet with you two to three times a year to see where a certain car is and help you get the best financial leverage for your vehicles.”
He went on to explain that there is no contract agreement and they can pull out any time they want.
Board Attorney Phil Tutor asked Sheriff Mask what would happen if next year a new board decided to discontinue the program. “Will you have vehicles to go on the road?” he asked.
Mask said he would “because we aren’t replacing the while fleet at one time, only those that are worn out,” he said. The board approve the lease pending all the paper work was in order.
Kevin McGregor said Agri-Center arena really needed some LED lighting because “we have dark spots in the arena. When a horse hits that they pause. So we need to get brighter even light for this,” he noted.
McGregor went on to say how much of an asset the arena is for Pontotoc. “We had a guy here from Maryland that bragged on our arena. So what we are asking for is an investment more than an improvement.” The board tabled the matter until they could look into it more closely.
In other business the board authorized the purchase of 14 new GPS trackers with in-cab camera bundles at the price of $4,351 as well as a monthly subscription for the tracking system at $34 per unit. “This will be a good thing for us,” Sheriff Mask said. “As soon as they engage the lights the front and back camera will come on and it will help on our liability.”
The supervisors also approved $16,000 to the Fair Association for its annual budget allocation; Tri-State consulting was also paid $5,000 for professional mapping services to the tax office, in addition, the dues of $1,000 were paid for Tax Assessor Van McCwhirter to the Mississippi Assessor Colectors Association.
Up coming holidays that the offices will be closed include Thursday and Friday November 24 and 25 for Thanksgiving and Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday Dec. 26 for Christmas. All county offices will be closed on these dates.
Hooker Construction was paid $4,950 for the painting of the exterior of the old Grist Law office and E.S.I. was paid $3,640 for professional engineering services on the airport lighting project, in addition, E.S.I. was paid $38,480 for services on the Cane Creek Road project.
The board also approved for $100,000 to be transferred to each of their maintenance funds and $50,000 to each of their bridge and material funds.
