The Pontotoc county Board is supervisors is readying for their next meeting to be held tomorrow, March 31 in the board room.
In the last meeting the board authorized purchasing postage for the postage meter located in the Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk’s office in the sum of $10,000; approved a payment of $2,745.89 for professional architectural services performed on the Pontotoc County Courthouse Renovation Project.
Sheriff Department investigator Jimmy Whitehead was authorized to attend Law Enforcement Seminars and the payment of $395 was approved for said training.
The board also approved $100,000 to the City of Pontotoc for park and recreational annual budget allocation for joint maintenance of park facilities.
Disbursement of the homestead monies received from the State of Mississippi were paid to the Pontotoc County School District in the amount of $90,739.09.
In addition ESI was approved to receive $29,885.62 for professional engineering services performed on a state aid project.
The board has set Thursday, March 31, 10 a.m. at their regular board meeting to discuss if they wish medical marijuana be to be either cultivated, processed or sold within the town limits. Counties and municipalities have until Monday, May 2 to opt out of having medical marijuana in their town or county. The government entities can opt out of one or all of the three. If they do not opt out, they will automatically be allowed to have medical cannibas cultivated, processed and sold within their jurisdiction.
The next meeting of the board after tomorrow will be Monday, April 4 at 10 a.m.