The Pontotoc County Board of supervisors granted Tax Assessor Collector Van McWhirter 30 more days to complete the 2021 land rolls. It will be due the first of August. This is an important part of determining what the budget will be for the coming fiscal year which begins October 1. Supervisors will be setting the budget during the month of August and final approval must be made by the mid September board meeting which is September 15.
The board also approved $5,542 to be paid to North MS EMS Authority for the fourth quarter contract for fiscal year 2021 as well as $18,231 was ordered to be paid for educational materials, in addition $439 was authorized to be transferred to the Justice Court Center budget for building maintenance at the newly renovated Justice Court building, which is now up and running with the court officials housed there on Highway 15 North next to Wendy’s.
The following payments were ordered to be paid to Three Rivers Planning and Development District; $11,000 for AS400 lease, $5,760 for AS400 system service, $880 for anti-virus software and $15,560 for CRMS software, e-filing software and public accessibility.
Johnson Janitorial was approved to clean and wax the Pontotoc County Chancery building at a sum of $960 per month, Martin Roofing was approved a quote of $10,095.12 to replace the roof at the former juvenile detention center on Marion Street.
The board also agreed to present a request to Tombigbee River Valley wAter Management District to repair three places along the Tanglefoot Trail.
Van McWhirter was approved to enter into a lease agreement with RJ Young for a new Canon copier for mapping purposes in the assessor’s office.
Ricky Ferguson was approved to execute a grant application with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to preserve and further digitize the physical land records maintained at the chancery clerk’s office.
AT&T was granted a permit to enter into and install fiber optic cable along county maintenance roadways in the third district at the following locations, Houpt Road, Oswalt Road, Randolph Loop and Lindsey Loop as recommended by county engineer Mike Faulkner.
The Pickering Firm was awarded the bid for surveying suspected asbestos containing materials in the first floor and basement area of the Pontotoc County courthouse. Their bid was $2,950.
Jason Collier was paid $2,320 for services performed installing ethernet at the new Pontotoc County Justice Court Building.
A sum of $71,560.90 was approved to be paid to MASIT for additional premiums incurred from policy changes, in addition Philip Tutor’s membership dues for $100 were authorized to be paid to the Mississippi Association of Supervisors.
The post office rental of $62 was ordered to be paid as well as $3,420 to ESI for work completed on the Pontotoc County Airport T-Hanger project.