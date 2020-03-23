In the wake of the first COVID-19 case in Pontotoc County, the Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting Monday, March 23 and released new guidelines which are immediately in effect and will continue through March 31, which is when the board will meet for their end of the month meeting.
“However, things are rapidly changing and you may need to meet even before that to release or change the information,” said board attorney Phil Tutor.
These were put out because folks are not adhering to the stay at home guidelines that was asked for by President Trump and his team on Monday, March 16.
The following mandates are taking effect: Non-essential businesses shall limit persons inside their establishments to less than 10 persons at one time.
The board said they appreciate the cooperation of retailers, and trust that they understand the spirit of this order. The main concern is to reduce humanto-human contact.
Restaurants shall close their dining rooms and seating areas. They may continue to operate drive through, curbside delivery, or other delivery services. We encourage them to continue to provide these services for those who may not be able to prepare meals.
Essential businesses are defined as whether they provide essential workers or products to maintain the services and functions depended upon daily, and that need to be able to operate resiliently during the COVID-19 viral pandemic response.
Examples of essential businesses are:
1)Medical and healthcare clinics;
2)Gas stations;
3)Grocery stores;
4)Pharmacies;
5)Newspapers and public media;
6)Convenience Stores;
7)Cleaners and laundry mats;
8)Discount and dollar stores;
9)Banks;
10)Hardware stores;
11)Electrical stores;
12)Plumbing stores;
13)Auto parts stores;
14)Building material stores; and
15)Daycares.
Examples of non essential business are listed as barbershops, beauty salons, nail salons, sporting goods stores, retail stores and gyms.
The board also asked the publics cooperation to stay at home except when essential travel is necessary. We also ask them to shop locally during this time and after this emergency is over. Our local small businesses have been greatly impacted because of the COVID-19 viral pandemic. Small business owners are the backbone of our communities who have invested time and money to serve us locally. Please encourage and pray for them.