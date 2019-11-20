Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors recently set the holidays for the county for the rest of the year. All county offices will be closed November 28 and 29 for the Thanksgiving holidays; December 24 and 25 for Christmas holidays and January 1, 2020 for the New year’s Day holiday.
In addition the board has adjourned for the rest of the month of November and will have their next meeting Monday, December 2, 10 a.m. in the board room.
The board also opted to advertise bids on commodities for 2020 and award contracts by the end of December. So potential bidders should be ready to put in their bids. The specs will run in the legal part of the newspaper.
Pontotoc County will soon own the old Family Dollar Building on Hwy. 15 North. The supervisors approved a resolution to give board president Mike McGregor and Ricky Ferguson permission to execute the loan documents with Three Rivers PPD and secure a $550,000 loan for the purchase and renovation of the building. Plans for the building will be discussed at a later date.
The board approved for the five supervisors to attend the 2020 mid winter legislative conference in Jackson in January.
Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki was approved for payment of the following items: $1,000 to the Mississippi Circuit Clerk Association for her annual dues; $4,600 to her for programming the 92 voting machines for the general election; as well as $6,725 to Election Systems & Software, LLC for hardware maintenance fees for the voting machines.
In other business, $200 was authorized to be paid to the Pontotoc Rotary Club for an ad in the upcoming rotary club program to advertise the people and resources of Pontotoc .
In addition, the board approved payment of $1,000 to the Mississippi Assessors/Collectors Association for annual dues for Van McWhirter.
Sheriff Leo Mask submitted a written request for the purchase of eight tags from the Mississippi State Tax Commission for his various trucks. Six of the tags are regular tags while two of them are ghost tags.
The board also approved the payment of $3,275 to Ridgecrest Insurance, Inc. for bond renewal premiums for various departments to be paid from the General Fund, various budgets.
The board also discussed when to set the date to swear in all county officials who will begin their new term in 2020. That date will be released in an upcoming article.
Former supervisor Rex Mooney recently retired from the Tombigbee Waterway District board and supervisors have appointed former supervisor Keith Herring in his place.
Ted Foster was appointed to the ICC Board of Trustees to fill out the tenure of Shorty Turner who recently passed away.
Any matters you wish to bring before the board can be done Monday, December 2.