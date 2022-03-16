Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors have set Thursday, March 31, 10 a.m. at their regular board meeting to discuss if they wish medical marijuana be to be either cultivated, processed or sold within the town limits at their Tuesday, April 5 meeting. Counties and municipalities have until Monday, May 2 to opt out of having medical marijuana in their town or county. The government entities can opt out of one or all of the three. If they do not opt out, they will automatically be allowed to have medical cannibas cultivated, processed and sold within their jurisdiction.
In other business the board approved a MDOT permit for Old Highway #6 (EAST) for installation of utility lines along or across state highway for fiber telecommunications cable.
Approved a payment of $675 to Ridgecrest Insurance for annual bond renewal premiums for various employees.
Approved law enforcement training for Sheriff Deputy Jimmy Whitehead at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center, Tupelo, MS from April 25-26, 2022, and to pay $395 as well as his travel expenses.
Approved setting up a new monetary fund called the Use Tax Modernization Fund and to transfer the sum of $1,546,277.98 from the Countywide Road Maintenance Fund into said fund. This is separate monies that the board must keep track of so it had to be set up in a different account.
The board also approved U.S. Post box renewal fee of $90 at the Town Square Post Office for the circuit clerk’s office.
In addition, the board approved a contract with Mills & Mills Architects for professional architectural work performed on the Grist Building as well as the new Veterans Affairs building.
Sheriff Leo Mask was authorized to attend training in Jackson, March 10.